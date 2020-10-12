SmartCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $174,881.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $174,881.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,574.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.03356912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.02095500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00442009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.01150090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00647283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00047536 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

