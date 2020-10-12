Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.02. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,642. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,699 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.