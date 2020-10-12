Sparkpoint Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $225,298.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00266757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00097621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01496507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00157769 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,782,984,452 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

