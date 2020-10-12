Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00028434 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020434 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021760 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

