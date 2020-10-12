StarCurve (XSTAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,994.00

StarCurve (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, StarCurve has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StarCurve token can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. StarCurve has a market capitalization of $490,895.26 and approximately $39,994.00 worth of StarCurve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00267211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00099749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01478260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157296 BTC.

StarCurve Token Profile

StarCurve’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,913,865 tokens. The official website for StarCurve is starcurve.io.

Buying and Selling StarCurve

StarCurve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

