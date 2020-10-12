Status (SNT) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $88.99 million and $8.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Neraex, Ethfinex and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00267211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00099749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01478260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157296 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Neraex, OTCBTC, IDAX, Poloniex, DEx.top, BigONE, Cobinhood, Binance, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, DDEX, Gatecoin, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Koinex, IDCM, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Ethfinex, ABCC, TOPBTC, DragonEX, GOPAX, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Ovis, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

