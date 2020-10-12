Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Poloniex and Bittrex. Steem has a total market cap of $65.54 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,575.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.49 or 0.02094875 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00634384 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010907 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 403,001,065 coins and its circulating supply is 386,026,971 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, HitBTC, RuDEX, Huobi and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

