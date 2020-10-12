Steris (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.87

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.87 and last traded at $188.78, with a volume of 2062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.45.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at about $4,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Steris by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

