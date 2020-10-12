Stratis (STRAT) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $44.24 million and $1.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003826 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Poloniex, Bittylicious and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004696 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000540 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,992,099 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.