Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.10 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and $947,633.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040972 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.11 or 0.04890973 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

