Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 32% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.39 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.03356912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00047536 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,138,643 coins and its circulating supply is 293,292,867 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

