Suretly Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $86,714.45 and $2,764.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.18 or 0.04922182 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00053196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031311 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

