SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after acquiring an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,518. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

