TajCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, TajCoin has traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $8,638.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,583.67 or 1.00071155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00629132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.93 or 0.01036109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00105262 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,656,574 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

