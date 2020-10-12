Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $163.71. 2,582,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,120. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $164.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

