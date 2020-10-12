Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Target were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.71. 2,582,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $164.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

