Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $611.57. 525,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,586. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $614.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $654.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

