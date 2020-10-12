Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,512. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

