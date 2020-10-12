Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.15. 7,355,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,140. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

