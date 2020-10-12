Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,113,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. 11,502,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

