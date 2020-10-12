Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

INTC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 24,343,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.