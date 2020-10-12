Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

NYSE:TMO traded up $11.16 on Friday, hitting $464.70. 1,066,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

