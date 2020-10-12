Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 22,454,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,632,738. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

