The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $19,241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.21.

SCHW stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. 11,644,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,986,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

