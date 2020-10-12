The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $53.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ENSG stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,750. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,568.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,771 shares of company stock worth $634,843. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

