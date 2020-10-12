The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.01

Shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 14329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

