The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.