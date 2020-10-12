The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.82

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.82 and last traded at $88.12, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other The Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Toro by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

