The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.43

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 59115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

The Unilever Group Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

