The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,502,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82. The company has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.