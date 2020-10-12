The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 33.5% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $4,113,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.98. 11,502,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of -201.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

