Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TBPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

