Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Timken traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 311535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,172.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 639.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 231.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 843,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

