TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.97

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.97 and last traded at $187.43, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

