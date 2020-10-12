Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 1,075 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $6,387,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.92. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $206.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

