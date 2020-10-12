Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 519 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 409.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.38. 2,637,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

