Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 184,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. 9,408,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,042,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

