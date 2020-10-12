Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $391,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.93. 1,237,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.15.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

