Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $5.13 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.44. 3,194,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,482. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

