Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UNH traded up $5.43 on Friday, reaching $327.84. 2,028,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,926. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $328.17. The stock has a market cap of $311.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

