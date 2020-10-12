Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 1,387 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,931,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,398,000 after acquiring an additional 104,392 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,830. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.