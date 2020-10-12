Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 172 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

