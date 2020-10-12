Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 222 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after buying an additional 1,024,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

