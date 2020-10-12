Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 872 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $21,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. 5,708,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,232. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

