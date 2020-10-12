Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) Insider Buys £57,250 in Stock

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £57,250 ($74,807.27).

Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Monday. Tp Icap Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 325.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.47%.

Several research firms have commented on TCAP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tp Icap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 407 ($5.32).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

