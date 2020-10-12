TransAlta Renewables Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.81. 322,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,650. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

