TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.96. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

