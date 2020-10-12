TransferCoin (TX) Market Cap Achieves $129,289.60

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $129,289.60 and approximately $365.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 81.1% lower against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.