Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Receives $123.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.93.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,424,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $5,523,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

