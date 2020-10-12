TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post sales of $179.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.13 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $221.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $970.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $960.05 million to $984.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $956.72 million, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $972.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $730,704.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,410 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,267 shares of company stock worth $12,892,194 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,156,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,187,000 after buying an additional 1,144,336 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,162,000. FMR LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,983,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 318,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,788. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $73.82.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

